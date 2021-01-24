More Coin Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $46,433.48 and $1,595.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00075062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.85 or 0.00797264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.95 or 0.04434871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017639 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

