MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0016

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,332,874 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

