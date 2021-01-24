Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

