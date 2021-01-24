Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168,034.00

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $3.00 million and $168,034.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00074791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.49 or 0.00768575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.28 or 0.04408182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Profile

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.