Multiplier Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Multiplier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $14,071.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

