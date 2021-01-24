MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.42 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $28.42 million and $1.51 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

