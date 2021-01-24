MX Token Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, MX Token has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. MX Token has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $4.26 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00076147 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00793068 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00054160 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.04 or 0.04554713 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016315 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017605 BTC.
MX Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “
