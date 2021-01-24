Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 614,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

