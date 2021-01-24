Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0019

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $7,070.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 295.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,765,821,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.