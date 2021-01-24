Mysterium (MYST) Market Capitalization Tops $4.63 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $4.63 million and $7,402.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00827512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.95 or 0.04463406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

