Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Reaches $2.06 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $26,132.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076084 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00275595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

