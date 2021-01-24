Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $28,703.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

