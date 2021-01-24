Namecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $11.97 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002479 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.97 million and $68,597.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.27 or 0.01367984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00538227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

