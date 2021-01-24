NANJCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $387,563.59 and $93.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

