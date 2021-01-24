Nano (NANO) Market Cap Tops $449.07 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.37 or 0.00010608 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $449.07 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.54 or 0.04241390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00435251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00429309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00280884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

