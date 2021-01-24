NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.0859 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $425.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

