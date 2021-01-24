Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212,488.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $223,629.30 and approximately $212,488.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,471,007 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

