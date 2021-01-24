National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. 795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $58.51.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

