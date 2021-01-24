Navcoin (NAV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $605,039.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $16.03 million and $605,039.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025992 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 89% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,799,029 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

