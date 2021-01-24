Navcoin Trading Up 35.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and $2.51 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024686 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,795,457 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

