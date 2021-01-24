nDEX Trading Up 78.7% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 99.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, nDEX has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. One nDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. nDEX has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.