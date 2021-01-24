Neblio (NEBL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00021651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00011025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,385,046 coins and its circulating supply is 16,960,787 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

