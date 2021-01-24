Nebulas (NAS) Reaches Market Cap of $17.71 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,463,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,927,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

