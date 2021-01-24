Neo Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $805.80 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

