NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 747.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,867.04 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.13%.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

