Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.47 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $147.47 million and $7.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,333.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.44 or 0.04267324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.01354380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.35 or 0.00529058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00420463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,667,857,025 coins and its circulating supply is 23,683,781,804 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

