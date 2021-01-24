NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Up 54.9% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $88.72 million and approximately $51.13 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

