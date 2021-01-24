Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0043

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $224,856.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,936.13 or 1.00052229 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00025644 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002502 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00022494 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.
About Nestree
According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “
