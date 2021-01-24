Netkoin (NTK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,316.00

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 78.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Netkoin has traded up 130.3% against the dollar. Netkoin has a market capitalization of $133,522.69 and $4,316.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netkoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Netkoin Profile

Netkoin is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Netkoin is www.netkoin.com

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

