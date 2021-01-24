Neumark 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,645.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neumark has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $5,645.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,292,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,774,439 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

