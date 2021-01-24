Neumark (NEU) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $3,387.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neumark Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,292,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,774,439 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

