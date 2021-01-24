Neutrino USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $116.10 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00055564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00128949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00282472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071360 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.93 or 1.01863969 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 116,492,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,492,189 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.