New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

