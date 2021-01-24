Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0002

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $20,773.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

