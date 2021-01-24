Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $398.05 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Nexo has a total market cap of $398.05 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

