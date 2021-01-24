NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $443,284.27

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $443,284.27 and approximately $17,430.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,771.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.01358607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00544919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009622 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002454 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

