NEXT Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NEXT has a market cap of $13.92 million and $11,123.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00435284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

