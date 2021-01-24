NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

