NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 847.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

