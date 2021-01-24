NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

