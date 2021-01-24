Nexus Tops One Day Volume of $255,760.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Nexus has a total market cap of $23.18 million and $255,760.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,540,313 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

