NFTX Trading Up 231% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.85 or 0.00246697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $33.12 million and $2.99 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTX has traded up 231% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

