Nimiq (NIM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.09 or 0.04443538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00443419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.27 or 0.01367984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00538227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00425346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00276265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024085 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,941,507,961 coins and its circulating supply is 7,197,757,961 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

