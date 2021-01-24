Nimiq (NIM) Hits One Day Volume of $2.14 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.59 or 0.04074914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00428322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.01341731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00536409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00429647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,939,279,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,195,529,128 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.