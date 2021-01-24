Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

