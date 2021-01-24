Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Niu Technologies stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
Niu Technologies Company Profile
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
