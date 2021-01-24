NIX (NIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $48,698.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, NIX has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $48,698.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,797.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.21 or 0.04375992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00441706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01374826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00537098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00422573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00273193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023907 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,614,580 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

