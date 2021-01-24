NIX Trading Up 3.4% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $49,922.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.58 or 0.04103072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00429461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.01350853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00538238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00429502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00275129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00023335 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,611,427 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.