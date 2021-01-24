NOIA Network Price Up 74% Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00077114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00864274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.35 or 0.04472455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018028 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

