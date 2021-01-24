Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $360.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $194,864.18 and approximately $360.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00135627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,424,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

