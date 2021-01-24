Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $8,101.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00077513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00868757 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.20 or 0.04480754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

